"Stupid" Jack Tatum, who thought he was "invincible" in his parents' Fiat, had sped away from officers, swerving aggressively and the wrong way around roundabouts before the motor was stopped by a stinger device near Earsdon in North Tyneside.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that instead of giving himself up, Tatum left the vehicle and fled to Holywell Dene but fell "effectively off a cliff" and caused himself injuries that could last the rest of his life.

Tatum, 21, of Hotspur North, Backworth, North Tyneside, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, having no insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The court heard the Fiat had been bought for Tatum but his parents took it away from him due to his driving record and only they were insured to drive it.

On September 11 last year Tatum took the vehicle anyway and ended up in the police pursuit.

Judge Tim Gittins said it was "miraculous" nobody was injured by Tatum's bad driving and the only damage caused was to the Fiat, by the stinger device used to stop him.

Judge Gittins added: "You decided not to give yourself up but run off and at that point, in the dark of night, you fell effectively off a cliff and fractured your spine.

"I am not sure whether you realise but I hope you realise you could have paralysed yourself.

"I am not sure you realise but I hope you realise you could have killed other people that night.

"It was an appalling demonstration of dangerous driving. How many times the courts hear and have to see cases where young men like you think they are God's gift to driving, seem to think they are invincible, and drive in this way, not thinking of the consequences.

"It is there in the press every other week for someone like you to see and all the more clear when you are someone that has been before the courts for dangerous driving before."

Judge Gittins sentenced Tatum to 12 months, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements, with a three-year road ban and extended test requirement.

The court heard references describe Tatum as an otherwise "pleasant young man" who has a supportive family, but the judge said he is "incredibly immature."

Judge Gittins added: "You sustained serious injury, you may be physically affected for the rest of your life as a constant reminder of how criminally stupid you were that night."