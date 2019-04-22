Dame Vera welcomes new law on upskirting

A law making upskirting illegal has been welcomed by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird.

Dame Vera, who supported the campaign to make it an offence, hopes it will encourage victims to report it.

It means taking photos underneath another person’s clothes – without their consent– is a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Anybody prosecuted for the offence could face up to two years in prison and be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Speaking ahead of the law coming into force, Dame Vera said: “Upskirting is an act of seeking sexual gratification without consent. It can be extremely distressing for victims and until now the law hasn’t been fit for purpose. I hope that recognising this disgusting practice as a criminal offence gives victims the confidence to come forward and report this awful crime – finally the law is on your side.”