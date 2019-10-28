The incident happened on the B6318 Military Road near Heddon-on-the-Wall. Image copyright Google Maps.

Northumbria Police is trying to trace witnesses after the rider took a fall from his bike while on the Military Road in Northumberland during the hours of darkness.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Friday, October 18, when the 22-year-old cyclist was near heading towards the Albermarle Barracks at Heddon-on-the-Wall as two vehicles travelled in the opposite direction.

As the cyclist has approached the cars a third vehicle has attempted to overtake him.

At the same time a car travelling in the opposite direction has attempted to overtake the vehicle in front of them.

The cyclist has then had to take action to avoid being hit by a vehicle and ended up falling into the roadside.

He was not struck by any vehicle or seriously injured, but the incident left him very shaken.

None of the vehicles involved stopped at the scene and officers are now appealing for them to get in touch.

Pc Andrew Donald, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This has left the cyclist shaken up and he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“He has been travelling on the Military Road when two vehicles have attempted overtaking manoeuvres as they passed the cyclist.

“It was incredibly dangerous and the victim could have been very seriously injured if he had not been able to get out of the way.

“None of the vehicles have stopped to see if the cyclist is okay and they have failed to respect his right to use the road.

“I would ask that motorcyclists remain patient when cyclists are on the road, particularly in rural parts of Northumberland when roads can be more narrow.

“Your need to get to your destination is not greater than the welfare of others who use our region’s roads.”