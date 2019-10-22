Cyclist, 26, dies after Northumberland run hit-and-run
A cyclist who suffered serious injuries in a Northumberland hit-and-run has died in hospital.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and now Northumbria Police is appealing for anyone with information – and especially any drivers with dash cam footage – to get in touch.
Police were called to Remscheid Way in Ashington shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday, after a report that a cyclist had been in collision with a vehicle.
Emergency services attended and found cyclist Adam Murray, 26, of Blyth, had suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Volkswagen Bora, which then left the scene.
He was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died yesterday afternoon.
His family has been notified and is being supported by dedicated family liaison officers.
Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a tragic incident that has sadly claimed the life of a well-liked and much-loved man.
“This is clearly an incredibly difficult time for Adam’s family, and specialist family liaison officers are offering them any support they need as they come to terms with their loss. The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.
“We are now committed to determining the circumstances surrounding the collision that led to Adam’s death. We have spoken to one man in connection with the incident, and he has since been released under investigation.
“I would like to appeal to any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone who was passing through the area and may have dashcam footage, to pick up the phone and get in touch.”
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains under investigation.The Volkswagen Bora, which was believed to have been involved in the incident, was later found in the Rosalind Street area of Ashington.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1152 191019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.