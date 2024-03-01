Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Leiper, 44, pleaded guilty to obstructing or resisting a police constable when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He also admitted a charge of failing to stop his vehicle when required to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Long, prosecuting, said: “The matter dates back to May 6 last year when PC White and PC Reynolds are on duty in Berwick town centre and see the defendant’s vehicle driving from Marygate to Golden Square cutting across the mini-roundabout

The mini-roundabout at Marygate and Golden Square in Berwick. Picture: Google

“They were slightly concerned about the manner of driving and suspected drink driving so put their lights on to get the defendant to stop but he continued to drive.

"They followed the defendant’s vehicle (without lights) to his home address and noticed he failed to indicate at every turn.”

The court heard the defendant was ‘hostile’ towards officers when approached, refused to provide a roadside breath test and resisted when they tried to handcuff him. PC White suffered a thumb injury in the struggle which culminated in police using an incapacitant spray in the defendant’s face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian O’Rourke, defending, told the court that the defendant was well known in the town for his food and fairground businesses often seen on market day.

He said: “On this particular Saturday around 9.55pm he was driving through Berwick. It was quiet and he goes around the mini-roundabout at Golden Square and, as many people do, he cut across. It’s actually very difficult to go all the way around that mini-roundabout.”

He said the defendant, of Silver Street, had been having serious mental health issues including depression at the time of the incident. As a result his businesses had suffered.

He told magistrates the defendant did not drink and that the blood sample taken had shown no evidence of drink driving.