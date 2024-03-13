Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Office of National Statistics, the North East has the highest rate of drug misuse deaths across England.

This campaign will highlight that prescription medicine should only be recommended and obtained from healthcare professionals, based on their clinical judgment and after consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Self-diagnosing and purchasing drugs to self-medicate with illegal medication is dangerous, due to the risk of suffering severe side effects which can ultimately lead to death. The drugs may not be what they are labelled and there is no way of knowing what they contain.

The Crimestoppers campaign aims to educate on and prevent drug misuse.

Those that sell prescription drugs illegally have only financial gain in mind and not the health or lives of the people buying them. If you know who is involved in selling illegal prescription medication, please tell the charity Crimestoppers what you know anonymously.

Fleur Brown, North East regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Criminals who sell prescription medication illegally are exploiting individuals who are often vulnerable and they have no regard for the health or welfare of these people.

“We are appealing to the public to help protect members in our community from the trade in illegal medication by speaking up and sharing what you know with our charity 100% anonymously. People are sadly losing their lives to this crime and it can be avoided. Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to the thousands of people who contact us every day.”