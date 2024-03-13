Crimestoppers highlight danger of buying prescription medication illegally with new campaign in Northumberland
According to the Office of National Statistics, the North East has the highest rate of drug misuse deaths across England.
This campaign will highlight that prescription medicine should only be recommended and obtained from healthcare professionals, based on their clinical judgment and after consultation.
Self-diagnosing and purchasing drugs to self-medicate with illegal medication is dangerous, due to the risk of suffering severe side effects which can ultimately lead to death. The drugs may not be what they are labelled and there is no way of knowing what they contain.
Those that sell prescription drugs illegally have only financial gain in mind and not the health or lives of the people buying them. If you know who is involved in selling illegal prescription medication, please tell the charity Crimestoppers what you know anonymously.
Fleur Brown, North East regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Criminals who sell prescription medication illegally are exploiting individuals who are often vulnerable and they have no regard for the health or welfare of these people.
“We are appealing to the public to help protect members in our community from the trade in illegal medication by speaking up and sharing what you know with our charity 100% anonymously. People are sadly losing their lives to this crime and it can be avoided. Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to the thousands of people who contact us every day.”
Information can be given 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111. Alternatively, complete a safe and secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people.