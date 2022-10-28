Crime figures rise.

Northumbria Police recorded 22,936 offences in the area in the 12 months to June, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) – an increase of three per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 22,271.

At 70.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was much lower than the national rate of 91.3.

Of the crimes recorded in Northumberland over the last 12 months, 919 were sexual offences – an increase of three per cent on the previous year.

The data also shows that violent crime has risen in the area, from 9,187 to 9,307 year-on-year.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 15%, from 2,436 incidents to 2,790.

Crimes recorded in Northumberland included:

*919 sexual offences - a rise of three per cent.

*9,307 violent offences – a one per cent rise.

*3,261 incidents of criminal damage and arson - up 19%.

*403 drug offences - down 27%.

*163 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives - down six per cent.

*2,931 public order offences - down seven per cent.

*5,303 theft – up 11%.

*3,133 stalking and harassment offences - down 13%.

Nationally, a total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June – up 12% compared with last year, when crime levels were affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.