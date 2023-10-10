Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Pearson-Hartley and the victim were supposed to be going on a walk but events soon turned sinister in a section of woodland in Northumberland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Pearson-Hartley, who was also a teenager at the time, made advances towards the girl which were batted off. However, he persisted and then sexually attacked her.

The 20-year-old, of Kendal Drive, Cramlington, admitted assault by penetration but denied rape, which he was found guilty of by a jury.

Connor Pearson-Hartley, 20, of Kendal Drive, Cramlington was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Judge Penny Moreland today, Tuesday October 10, handed him a prison sentence of four and a half years.

The judge described the incident as a "prolonged detention" and "sustained attack."

In an impact statement, the girl said: "I had a really hard time forgiving myself for what happened to me.

"I cannot understand what happened because I pleaded and pleaded for it to stop.

"It took me a really long time to realise it was not my fault. I did everything I could to stop it."

Pearson-Hartley was also issued with a five-year restraining order against the girl as well as a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He will also sign the sex offender's register for life.

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said no mitigation was meant to take away from what the victim had suffered but added that Pearson-Hartley was of previous good character.