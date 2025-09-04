Cramlington pub fight: Police release photos of two men they want to speak to
At around 9:30pm on Saturday, June 28, police received a report of an altercation at the Lord of the Manor pub, on Forum Way in Cramlington.
It was reported that a group of men were fighting outside the premises.
Following a successful initial appeal to the public, officers have today (Thursday, September 4) released images of a further two men they are still looking to speak to in connection with the report.
They were in the area at the time and could have information which may assist the investigation.
If you have any information please contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ page on the website.
For those unable to contact the Force those ways, call 101.
Please quote crime reference number 073857T/25.