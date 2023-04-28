Steven Scott appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he admitted burglary.

Steven Scott forced his way into the property in Bothal by breaking the living room window and climbing through it last month.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he rummaged through cupboards and wardrobes and caused almost £350 worth of damage while the homeowners were enjoying a "well-earned holiday."

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said the couple left their home locked and secure before they made their way to Scotland on March 14.

He added: "On the 17th of March she (the complainant) received a message from a neighbour saying she had been burgled.

"The neighbour said at about half-past midnight on the 17th of March, he heard someone knocking on the window.

"He looked out his home and saw a male stood outside of the burgled premises."

Scott then smashed the window and forced his way inside where the neighbour heard the sound of him going through drawers.

The police were notified and the 40-year-old was arrested before he could escape. When officers arrived, he told them: "It's me f****** mam's house.”

The couple returned home where they found contents of a suitcase spilled out across a bed, as well as the smashed window and clothes on the floor.

There was also a bottle of brandy which appeared to have been opened and consumed.

Scott, of Fern Drive, Cramlington, pleaded guilty to house burglary.

The court heard he admitted the offending during his interview, but he had told officers he was "mortal drunk."

Penny Hall, mitigating for Scott, who has 49 convictions against him but none for burglary, said: "This defendant has problems with alcohol.

"He can't remember because he was so intoxicated through alcohol when he was stopped by police.

"He is quite frank saying he hasn't stopped drinking because he can't but he has reduced his consumption since the offence."

Ms Hall added that her client had signed up to an agency for work which will provide him with more routine.

Judge Sarah Mallett acknowledged Scott is currently out of work but ordered him to pay £100 to the victims.