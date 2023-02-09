Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy.

Martin Keir, 37, of Cranshaw Place in Cramlington, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 8, after being accused of harassing Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to one charge of harassment without violence at an earlier hearing in December.

The charge related to Keir’s actions between May 10 and August 30, which amounted to harassment of Mr Levy, and which Keir knew, or ought to know, would amount to harassment of the MP.

Keir pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty by magistrates.

He was handed a 150-hour community order and a restraining order relating to Mr Levy.

Mr Levy, 56, was elected to parliament for the first time in 2019 after the long-serving Ronnie Campbell stood down.

