Officers had intended to speak to Josh Dunn when they saw him in his vehicle outside the food store in Ashington, Northumberland, last March.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard he "looked directly at the officers" then aimed his Ford Focus in their direction.

The court heard the police officers inside the van felt and heard the Ford clip the side of their vehicle.

Josh Dunn was sentenced to 30 weeks behind bars with a two year road ban at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Prosecutor Andrew Espley told the court police had seen Dunn behind the wheel of the car a few minutes earlier and estimated he was travelling at around 50mph in a 20mph zone.

He was then spotted outside the Co-op.

Mr Espley said: "As the police vehicle pulled up towards his Ford Focus intending to speak to him, Mr Dunn drove at speed in the direction of the police van, having looked directly at the officers as he did so."

The court heard the officers felt the police van moving and heard a "thud" as it was clipped by the Focus but there was no damage caused.

Mr Espley added that the road conditions were wet and there were pedestrians in the area at the time.

The court heard Dunn drove off from the scene but was tracked down through his vehicle.

He admitted dangerous driving.

Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer sentenced Dunn, 32, of Allensgreen, Cramlington, to 30 weeks behind bars with a two year road ban.