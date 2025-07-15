Councillors have reacted furiously to news that a long-running operation to tackle motorcycle disorder in Cramlington has ended.

Northumbria Police launched Operation Capio in 2023 in a bid to tackle the issue across the region.

However, Government funding for the work ended in March, and the operation – hailed as a success – will no longer be running in Cramlington.

Officials at the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner have said there will be more officers on the ground to tackle the issue thanks to a new initiative from the Home Office.

Coun Wayne Daley.

Between 2020 and 2023, the town saw 694 incidents of anti-social behaviour involving the illegal use of offroad and electric motorbikes – the third highest figure of any town in Northumberland.

In November, neighbourhood inspectors for the Cramlingon area said Operation Capio had a “really good success rate” and had “reassured communities”.

Coun Wayne Daley, who leads the town council and represents the Cramlington North ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “As a town council we have put extra money in to support the police with extra patrols around some areas of the town and also funded more CCTV provision to help in areas such as the Brockwell Centre.

“We are doing the right thing in making our community safer for everyone and now we find out that the police are being prevented from dealing with serious moped and e-scooter crime which local residents are furious about. This cut to crime prevention will have a massive impact on the safety of people in the town.

“We have fantastic officers covering our town and we want to help them, but this is a direct attack on our community safety and we are calling on the police and crime commissioner to step in to keep our communities safe.”

Coun Mark Swinburn, Cramlington Village ward, added: “Whilst police assure us that they will continue to deal with bike related anti-social behaviour, they will only do so using their existing resources and staffing meaning the officers will continue to be stretched.

“This topic is one of the biggest complaints to police and councillors and to have the funding slashed is unacceptable and the police and crime commissioner – who put up the police precept by 7% – needs to explain why she is taking more money from Cramlington residents and yet is slashing the service they get.”

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “We know and understand that nuisance bikes are a concern for many residents, which is why the PCC made it a key priority in her Police and Crime Plan.

“It is also why last year the office applied for additional Government funding to support Northumbria Police’s successful Operation Capio – which we were granted. Unfortunately, this was only short-term up to March 2025, meaning any subsequent operational decisions around it continuing sit with the force.

“The good news is that neighbourhood teams will be bolstered over the next four years thanks the Home Office’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. This will bring benefits to communities like Cramlington, with more officers on the ground to help deter all crime and ASB including motorbike disorder.”