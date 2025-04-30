Cramlington burglar jailed for cash theft after offence captured on CCTV
Shortly after 11.30pm on April 12, Matthew Thain broke into the premises on Forum Way in Cramlington, by smashing a window with a brick.
CCTV footage captured the offence as the 33-year-old stole the money from behind a till before fleeing the area.
Thain, of Allensgreen, Cramlington, was soon arrested and charged with commercial burglary and obstruction of a police constable in execution of their duty.
He was remanded in custody at Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on April 14.
Thain appeared before the same court on Wednesday, April 23, and pleaded guilty to both charges, and was subsequently jailed for six months.
Detective Sergeant Marie Hawkes, of Northumbria Police, said: “Thain is back behind bars after showing no desire to change his ways.
“Burglary is an invasive crime which can have long-lasting ramifications on both residents and businesses alike.
“Thain clearly has no regard for the damage his persistent offending causes, and I am delighted our investigative team have been able to swiftly bring a persistent offender to justice.”
Anybody who sees anything suspicious in their area is asked to report it by sending a direct message on Northumbria Police’s social media channels, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.
Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.
If a crime is taking place, or in an emergency, always ring 999.