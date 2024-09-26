Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific burglar is back behind bars after forensic investigators tied him to two offences in Northumberland.

Serial offender William Harbottle was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for burglaries at a property and a premises in Cramlington.

At around 6am on May 11, police received a report of a break-in overnight at the premises on Middle Farm Square.

The burglar broke a window to force entry and stole the cash till along with several bottles of alcohol.

William Harbottle. Picture: Northumbria Police

Forensic evidence from the scene identified Harbottle as the offender, and the 57-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged the following month.

Harbottle’s DNA also tied him to a separate burglary offence at an address on Langdale Drive in Cramlington in October last year, for which he was already on bail.

Officers responded to the report of a break-in at 5am on October 20, with a drill, food, and five bottles of wine among the items seized from a garage.

Harbottle, of Blagdon Crescent, Cramlington, was charged with one count of commercial burglary and one count of residential burglary in June and remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty the following month, and was jailed for 966 days at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is an awful crime which causes untold damage to businesses and leaves residents feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“William Harbottle is a prolific offender, and this custodial sentence will give him plenty of time to reflect on what he has done.”

Det Con Mullen added: “I am confident this sentence will reassure our communities and serve as a warning to anyone thinking of targeting homes and businesses – we will investigate every report and bring those responsible to justice.

“As always, we continue to ask those in our communities to contact us if you see anyone acting suspiciously in your area as this could provide valuable intelligence towards identifying offenders.”

Northumbria Police have three dedicated burglary teams based across the North East who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with colleagues to help prevent further offences from taking place.