Cracking down on anti-social behaviour issues this Easter

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police.

Around this time of year, Northumbria Police sees reports start to increase in line with the school holidays, warmer weather and lighter nights.

Working alongside a range of partners and organisations – including fire services, local authorities, community groups, charities, and transport groups – they are aiming to keep streets safe.

They will also be working with Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness’ Violence Reduction Unit, which works closely with the force to help identify offenders who would could benefit from intervention and diversionary schemes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police, said: “Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of issues and impacts people in different ways.

“We know that typically as the weather improves, we see more people out and about which coincides with us receiving more reports of such behaviour.

“We understand the effect such negative behaviour can have on our communities and we are committed to working with our partners to help prevent cases occurring and taking appropriate action when they do.

“We have some fantastic partnerships which allow us to run successful schemes such as Operation Coastwatch – an initiative helping keep our beaches and the transport networks which connect them free form trouble, to ongoing work in the city centres led by our officers and supported by the councils and local businesses.”

Chief Supt Hutton added: “It is important to recognise the vast majority of people contribute positively to the area – and it is a small number who cause issues or lead to a certain section of society, such as young people, being given a bad name.

“We are all privileged to work and live in such a fantastic region – and together we can all help ensure the area continues to be a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.”

Miss McGuinness said: “Nobody wants trouble on their street, in the park or on the bus – it’s not acceptable – but as Police Commissioner, it’s so important to me that we do all we can to prevent ASB from happening in the first place.

"That’s why I have been supporting our police by funding as many positive opportunities and interventions as I can through my violence reduction unit and my Operation Payback scheme which reinvests money seized from criminals back into grass root causes.

“When the small minority do cause trouble though I hope residents feel reassured by these ramped up policing efforts.”

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service Community Safety's Delivery Manager, Gail Keenan said: "We echo the comments of Northumbria Police and take a strong stance on anti-social behaviour.

"We see an increase in deliberate fires as the nights get lighter.

“The extra pressure deliberate fires put on our service can seriously impact our ability to deal with other emergencies.

"Our teams and crews regularly attend schools and community groups, and work closely with Northumbria Police and community organisations to educate young people on the dangers of fire and fire setting."