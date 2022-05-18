Court told youths murdered Cramlington dad ‘because he looked like one of Ant and Dec’

Danny Humble, 35, died from a catastrophic injury to the head after he was "surrounded and attacked" by seven teenagers near an underpass in Cramlington last May.

Newcastle Crown Court was told Mr Humble had been on his way home from a night out with his partner Adele Stubbs when they encountered the youths, who had initially commented on his resemblance to one of the Geordie TV stars.

Mr Humble had responded by saying "good one lads," but a court heard a violent confrontation then started.

Danny Humble, who died after being attacked in Cramlington.

The deadly attack, involving punches and kicks, lasted around just 15 seconds, it is claimed.

Ethan Scott, 18, of Chester Grove, Blyth, Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Izaak Little, 18, of Blackthorn Drive, Blyth, Bailey Wilson, 18, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth, Kyros Robinson, 18, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland, and two youths who cannot be named, all deny murder.

They are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC told jurors Mr Humble and his partner Miss Stubbs had been on their first night out after the lockdown restrictions were lifted and had spent the evening

Some of the floral tributes left at the scene where Danny Humble was attacked.

"having dinner, dancing and singing and drinking" in the village.

It was as they headed home, after a "really good night out" and drinking a "canny skinful" that they encountered the youths by chance, shortly after midnight.

Mr Hallam said other people were around the busy village that night and one person who witnessed the encounter hard some of the conversation between Mr Humble and his alleged attackers.

Mr Hallam told the court: "They were speaking to Mr Humble and, in his words, were 'just having a little bit of crack on', saying to Daniel Humble that he looked like one of the TV duo Ant and Dec.

"He recalled Mr Humble laughing and saying words to the effect of 'good one lads' and one of the group saying 'can I have your autograph, you are my inspiration'.

"He remembers one of the group saying 'yeah, he does look like him'."

The court heard Miss Stubbs was unable to recall leaving the last pub but remembered being in the underpass and a confrontation starting.

Mr Hallam said: "She remembered seeing an upper cut being delivered to Mr Humble from his left.

"She thought the attack had began near the end of the underpass but moved on to a grass verge. She remembered a group of people around him, separating him from her.

"When she go to Daniel Humble, her partner, he was unconscious and was bleeding on the ground."

Another witness said he could "hear the noise of the group's kicks striking home" as they attacked Mr Humble.

Mr Hallam added: "He said that the group, this group, 'just started to beat the s*** out of him from all angles' and 'he took a right battering'."

Another witness said the attackers were "trying to hit him every which way" and "they didn't miss a part of his body".

The court heard "horrified" Miss Stubbs shouted to the youths to stop the attack and then she performed first aid on her partner.

Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC said when the violence did stop, some of the attackers "became emotional" and attempted to justify what happened.

Mr Hallam added: "In the event, every single one ran away, leaving Adele Stubbs trying desperately but fruitlessly to save the life of her partner Daniel Humble."

The court heard one witness said it seemed the "group froze and members looked shocked, as if they were asking themselves 'what have I done'." after the violence.