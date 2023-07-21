News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Court in Cyprus returns verdict in murder trial of Ashington man David Hunter

A former Ashington miner who killed his seriously ill wife has been found guilty of manslaughter.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
A verdict has been returned in the trial of David Hunter in Cyprus.A verdict has been returned in the trial of David Hunter in Cyprus.
A verdict has been returned in the trial of David Hunter in Cyprus.

David Hunter, 76, had been on trial for murder, but today a court in Cyprus cleared him of this and instead convicted him of the lesser charge.

Janice Hunter, 74, was found dead at their home near Paphos in December 2021. Her husband always maintained his sick wife – who had blood cancer – had begged him to end her misery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hunter’s lawyer Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, argued the death was assisted suicide because Mrs Hunter was suffering and she asked him to do it.

He will be sentenced on 27 July.

Most Popular

More to follow.