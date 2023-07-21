Court in Cyprus returns verdict in murder trial of Ashington man David Hunter
A former Ashington miner who killed his seriously ill wife has been found guilty of manslaughter.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
David Hunter, 76, had been on trial for murder, but today a court in Cyprus cleared him of this and instead convicted him of the lesser charge.
Janice Hunter, 74, was found dead at their home near Paphos in December 2021. Her husband always maintained his sick wife – who had blood cancer – had begged him to end her misery.
Hunter’s lawyer Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, argued the death was assisted suicide because Mrs Hunter was suffering and she asked him to do it.
He will be sentenced on 27 July.
More to follow.