Councillor 'disgusted' after anti-hunt activists pelted with eggs and flour

Members of the Northumberland Hunt Watch had been conducting outreach work in Prudhoe to raise awareness of the importance of reporting illegal fox hunting to the police.

However, some of the women in the group were targeted by youths, who pelted them with eggs and flour before fleeing the scene. The group have said the assault was reported to the police.

Coun Gordon Stewart, who represents the Prudhoe South ward, branded the attack “unwarranted” and called on residents to aid officers in the investigation.

Coun Stewart said: ” I am disgusted by this unwarranted attack which occurred during daylight in Prudhoe town centre, and would encourage anyone with information to contact the Police or crime-stoppers. I have contacted the group and offered my support.”

Northumbria Police have confirmed an investigation is underway. A spokesman for the force said: “We are investigating a report of assault outside the Co-op on Front Street, Prudhoe, shortly after 1pm on Saturday (June 11).

“It was reported that a group of offenders ran over to the victim who was working on a market stall and proceeded to throw flour and eggs in her direction before making off.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved and anybody found responsible can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220611-0513.”

A statement issued by Northumberland Hunt Watch on social media read: “We are a peaceful group of middle aged ladies, with a little information stall, we are polite and welcoming to everyone from all sides, so this is a disgrace.

“They threw a huge bag of flour, which hit the board behind, and sounded like a brick. We have been to towns and villages all over Northumberland and never experienced this deplorable behaviour.