Holly Newton, 15, who died after being stabbed.

Holly suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital following an incident in Priestpopple, Hexham, on Friday night.

A teenage boy also suffered serious injuries in the incident. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possessing a knife and is currently remanded into youth detention accommodation after appearing at Newcastle Crown Court this week.

A vigil is also due to take place in Hexham tonight at 5.10pm, exactly a week after the schoolgirl died.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, vice chairman Richard Dodd urged members not to comment on the case.

He said: “I want to start today’s meeting by reflecting on the tragic events that took place in Hexham last Friday night. As you all know, a young girl, a 15-year-old pupil at Queen Elizabeth High School – Holly Newton – suffered fatal injuries following an incident in the town centre, while a teenage boy also suffered serious injuries.

“A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder. I think I can speak for all of us in saying this incident has come as a complete shock to our community, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of all those touched by this.

“From the outset, the council has been working closely with Northumbria Police and other organisations to provide all the help it can. We’ve put in place wellbeing support for both staff and students at Queen Elizabeth High School. This help will be in place for the foreseeable future to ensure both staff and students at the school are supported during this upsetting time.

“Over the coming days, weeks and months we will continue to provide all the help we can to the families, friends, schools and the wider community. Our help will not stop once the story fades from the headlines.

“I would end by reminding you all this is an active and ongoing police investigation, and we must respect that process and not speculate. On this point I would ask that there is no further comment or discussion on this case during the meeting.”

Northumbria Police had previously requested that the public did not speculate about the case on social media.

Coun Dodd also read from a tribute issued by Holly’s family, which described her as a “bright and bubbly girl”.

He said: “Earlier this week Holly’s family issued a statement through the police, paying tribute to her, and I would like to read an extract.

“Holly was such a bright and bubbly girl who was so passionate about her family and many friends. She was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin.

“Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people – not just in Hexham – but all over the North East.

“Holly also loved dancing and was so talented – and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us.”