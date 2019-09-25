Cold callers offering refund for Thomas Cook customers in new scam- here's how to protect yourself
A warning has been issued following reports on social media of a new scam which targets Thomas Cook customers.
Action Fraud is warning Thomas Cook customers to be way after reports of scammers may using the firm’s liquidation as an opportunity to target people.
Reports social media claim that scammers have offered victims a refund for a Thomas Cook holiday in an attempt to extort customers into handing over their bank details.
An Action Fraud spokesperson said: “If you’ve been affected by the Thomas Cook liquidation, be aware that scammers may use this as an opportunity to target you. Be vigilant of unsolicited calls, texts or social media messages, asking for your personal or financial details, and don’t automatically click on the links in unexpected emails.
“Remember, legitimate organisations will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your financial details. If you receive a call you are not expecting, hang up and contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.”
Thomas Cook closed with immediate affect on Monday and huge operation is ongoing to bring home more than 150,000 people currently on holiday.
All Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled leaving thousands of people trying to rearrange their holiday or get a refund.
Advice from the Civil Aviation Authority says if your Thomas Cook flights are ATOL protected, you should make a claim for a refund via the ATOL scheme.
If flights bought were not ATOL protected, you may be able to claim from your travel insurer, credit card or bank.