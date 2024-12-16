A house linked to ongoing anti-social behaviour and other suspected criminality in Ashington has been served with a closure order.

Ashington Neighbourhood Policing Team had received a number of complaints over the last seven months from the community regarding the property on Acklington Court.

An investigation was subsequently launched and a series of crime reports were linked to the property, including anti-social behaviour, drugs offences and criminal damage.

Police teamed up with representatives from Northumberland County Council to use civil legislation to prevent any further issues.

The property, on Acklington Court in Ashington, has been boarded up to ensure nobody can gain entry.

The tenant has now been banned from entering the address after a full closure order was secured.

Police officers returned to the property on Friday, December 6, and boarded it up to ensure no-one can gain entry.

Sergeant Chris Burt, of Northumbria Police, said: “Officers and the local authority had been receiving numerous reports about activity taking place at this address.

“Anti-social behaviour and suspected criminality has no place in our communities – no-one should have to put up with this activity on their doorstep.

“We would like to thank residents for their patience as we conducted our investigation, as well as our partners at Northumberland County Council for their support in securing this full closure order.

“Jointly, we have delivered a robust response and we hope this outcome is welcomed by the affected residents

“We were only able to secure this closure order due to the support of the Ashington community, so this shows the value in reporting concerns to police.”

The closure order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, was heard before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 6th.

The order prevents anyone from entering the property for three months except from employees and agents of the landlord, members of the council or the emergency services.

Any breach of the order could lead to a criminal prosecution that would see a possible prison sentence or fine upon a successful conviction.

Anyone with information about suspected criminality can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by going to the ‘Report’ section of the website.

For those unable to contact police this way, call 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always call 999.