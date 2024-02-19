Closure order served on Alnwick property following serious anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It followed an investigation by officers from Northumberland County Council’s housing service, assisted by Northumbria Police.

The property in Upper Howick Street has been closed by magistrates for six weeks during which time only the tenant and relevant professional persons are permitted to enter the property. Penalties for breaching the order include a fine or imprisonment.

The case was brought to court following an investigation triggered by multiple and significant complaints about serious anti-social behaviour and noise by those visiting the property.

Upper Howick Street in Alnwick. Picture: Google

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: "We received a high number of serious complaints from neighbours concerned about the continued acts of anti-social behaviour coming from this property.

"The county council is committed to protecting the public and tackling any behaviour which has a negative impact on the community. Residents have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear.

"We hope that this closure order sends out a strong message that behaviour which ruins the safety and quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated.”

The closure order, supported by the police, was granted by North Northumbria Magistrates Court under the provisions of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Inspector Duncan Budge from Northumbria Police said: “Nobody should be made to feel intimidated or frightened in their own home, and that’s why we have done everything possible in order to shut this address down to visitors.

“We will continue to closely monitor the area, and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and further police action.”