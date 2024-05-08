Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magistrates agreed to a three month closure order for a property on Crofton Street, which prevents anyone apart from authorised Northumberland County Council officers from entering the residence.

The case was taken to court after an investigation by the council’s housing service, assisted by Northumbria Police, into multiple and significant complaints about drug use, serious antisocial behaviour, and disturbances by those visiting the property.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said: “We received a high number of serious complaints from neighbours concerned about the continued acts of antisocial behaviour coming from this property.

The windows of the property have recently been smashed. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“The tenant has not engaged with support services and has been given multiple opportunities to amend his behaviour.

"Residents have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear. We hope that this closure order sends out a strong message that behaviour that ruins the safety and quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated."

Since January there have been a number of incidents at the address, which have escalated in nature.

Assaults have occurred in the immediate vicinity and inside the property, and the windows of the property were recently smashed.

The premises will now be monitored to ensure the closure order is complied with. Penalties for breaching the order include a fine or a period of imprisonment.

Inspector Jon Caisley of Northumbria Police said: “We know the impact that the tenant and their associates were having on the quality of life for local residents.

“Members of the community should not be made to feel intimidated or frightened in their own home, which is why we have worked closely with the council in order to shut this address down.

“We will continue to closely monitor the area and take action should anyone breach this closure order.

“I would like to thank residents for their ongoing and continued cooperation, and hope this positive outcome offers them reassurance that we will not hesitate to take action should we need to do so.