Cigarettes and tobacco worth an estimated £50,000 seized in Northumberland
Following a tip off, officers attended a business location where they discovered and seized 1,100 pouches of illicit Turner tobacco with a potential retail price of £50,000.
A criminal investigation into the suppliers of the tobacco will be undertaken led by Trading Standards
Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for Public Safety at Northumberland County Council, said: “This illicit tobacco was destined to be sold across Northumberland.
"A seizure of this size will make a big impact on the organised crime gangs who were set to profit from it and will disrupt the illicit tobacco supply chain across our region.
"Our aim is to stop the supply of illicit tobacco across all communities in Northumberland and our team are tenacious in tracking down offenders and holding them to account.”
The sale of cheap tobacco is not a victimless crime. It discourages people from quitting smoking and encourages young people to start smoking from an early age. Buying cheap tobacco also fills the pockets of organised criminal gangs who are behind it.
The Trading Standards team is appealing to the public to come forward with any information they have about the supply of illicit tobacco in Northumberland. Any information will be treated in strict confidence and can also be supplied anonymously through ‘Keep It Out’ reporting channels.
Information about illegal tobacco can be reported anonymously online at www.keepitout.co.uk or by phoning 0300 999 0000. Reports can also be made directly by email to [email protected] or by phoning 01670 623870