50-year-old Martin Richards, who is HIV positive, manipulated his victim into keeping quiet about his crimes but eventually she found the courage to confide in her mother, who contacted Northumbria Police.

Richards, of Windsor Terrace in Choppington, was arrested in March and the former prison officer will be required to spend two thirds of his sentence behind bars.

An impact statement read out in court, written by the victim’s mother, said: "The impact of the crimes he committed has been profound.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

50-year-old Martin Richards has been handed a 22-year prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

"Until we could be sure she did not have HIV she had to take several tablets. She would get so distressed when taking them she would be sick.

"I have struggled to come to terms with what happened. Her confidence is drained and she is particularly nervous around unknown males.

"We are devastated for her and what she has been through.

“We can only hope she can start to heal and start to trust again. He has stolen so much of her childhood.”

Despite being remanded in custody after his arrest, Richards was able to send a number of letters to his victim’s family in an attempt to get the case dropped.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault on a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and perverting the court of justice at Newcastle Crown Court. However, he denied rape, sexual assault, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

A jury eventually found Richards guilty and, on Monday, November 6, he was handed his 22-year sentence by a judge.

He was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order, and forced to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Following his sentencing, Detective Constable Emma Hooker, who led the case, said: “This was a horrendous ordeal for the victim and her family, and I am pleased the courts have seen fit to sentence Richards to a lengthy sentence.

“Richards is a dangerous man. He stripped his victim of her childhood innocence and abused her in the most horrific way.

“He is a predator and there is no place in our communities for someone like him.

“Instead of admitting all of his vile actions he stood trial, prolonging the proceedings for his victim, but eventually the jury saw through the lies.”

DC Hooker also praised the bravery of Richards’ victim, saying he may not have been jailed if she had not spoken up.

She added: “I know no sentence will ever take away the trauma he caused but I hope some closure can be taken and the victim and her family are able to begin moving forward with their lives.

“As a force, protecting the vulnerable and ensuring the most serious offenders like Richards are brought to justice are top priorities for us.