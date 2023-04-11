David Lightley appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

David Lightley, now 65, was convicted of historic crimes following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The jury heard the abuse was carried out more than 40 years ago, but came to light more recently when the victim reported Lightley to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an impact statement, the victim said he had struggled to live with the secret as he grew up.

He said: "I would like to start the statement by saying the defendant has ruined my life.

"I feel angry at everything – including myself.

"He threatened me that if I told anyone I wouldn't be believed. But I no longer want to be the victim and be insignificant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightley, of Stakeford Crescent, Choppington, was found guilty of 13 charges of indecent assault against a child.

Judge Sarah Mallet told Lightley: "The offences that the jury found you guilty of has had a very significant and long-term impact on all aspects of (the victim's) life.

"The offences are so serious only immediate custody can be justified."

The judge said she accepted he was previously a man of good character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Routledge, mitigating, told the court that Lightley took medication for depression and used to volunteer and work within the health service.

He added: "He took early retirement because he wanted to care for his mother, and that's what he did.

"The death of his mother has affected him badly."