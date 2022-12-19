The case against P&K Damp Proofing and Home Improvements Ltd was held at Newcastle Magistrates Court and proceeded in the firm’s absence after its boss Paul Pearson failed to turn up.

The company was found guilty of three offences of fly-tipping and one charge of failing in its duty of care regarding the waste.

The Choppington-based firm was fined a total of £12,283, which includes £2,160 compensation to be paid to Ashington Town Council within 56 days.

Some of the rubbish found fly-tipped on the pavement in Ashington.

The council said he admitted to storing waste on the footpath while working over a period of months at a Station Road address as he could not afford a skip.

Despite repeated requests by county council officers for Pearson to deal with rubbish correctly, it was twice found dumped on the pavement and also at Woodhorn Road allotments.

Pearson was not present for the hearing, but was interviewed by Northumberland County Council’s public protection environmental enforcement team during its investigation.

During interview, he explained he had lost the key to his back door, so could not store the rubbish in a rear yard.

Waste fly-tipped at Woodhorn Road allotments.

But Pearson took no measures to ensure the public's safety and he could not produce any documentation to say that any waste had been disposed of lawfully, according to the council.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “There are so many ways for residents and businesses to get rid of waste responsibly and the vast majority do so.

“No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly-tipping is illegal and a serious environmental crime.

“The council has a zero-tolerance approach towards perpetrators and will prosecute offenders to make sure they pay for their crimes.

“I hope this fine acts as a warning to others.”

Northumberland County Council recently embarked on a major crackdown on fly-tipping. Speaking earlier this year, Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Community Services, said: “The council deals with more

than 40 incidents of fly tipping a week in the Ashington area which is very costly to clean up.

