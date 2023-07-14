Brian Clark targeted two young victims, who are both now adults, and subjected them to ‘horrendous’ ordeals that have blighted their lives.

The pensioner, of Long Park, Newbiggin, denied charges of rape, gross indecency and indecent assault during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court but was found guilty by a jury earlier this week.

One victim said in an impact statement: “I feel like I have been robbed of my childhood, when I should have been playing with dolls, prams and Barbies instead my innocence was taken away from me.”

Newcastle Crown Court.

Both women said the attacks on them as children have affected multiple aspects of their lives.

Richard Bloomfield, defending, said: "He maintains his innocence, what I can say is extremely limited."

Mr Bloomfield said Clark is in poor health and added: "The length of this sentence is not going to crush him, it's going to kill him.

"It seems almost certain he will die in prison."

Judge Robert Spragg said Clark must register as a sex offender for life and will be subject to a one-year extended licence period after he has served two thirds of the quarter century prison term.

Judge Spragg told Clark, who he said has a number of serious medical conditions: "I take into account any sentence is likely to be harder for you than someone in good health."

But the judge said the chance that Clark could die behind bars is not something that could change the type or length of the sentence.

Judge Spragg said: “That is entirely a mater for the Secretary of State, not a matter for this court."

The judge told Clark: “You sought to portray the two women as liars and you have shown no remorse.

"They have both shown enormous courage to face the past and bring you to justice.