Child cruelty report 'every day' during pandemic

Child cruelty action call

Home Office data shows 379 reports of child cruelty were reported in the Northumbria Police area in 2020-21.

Although this was down from 459 the year before, the number of offences logged during that time is around three times higher than the 118 recorded in 2012-13 – when records began.

Nationally – and despite the challenge of identifying some of those at risk because of lockdowns and school closures – child cruelty offences leapt by 12% to a record 25,000 last year and have almost quadrupled since 2012-13, with forces recording more than 130,000 crimes.

Of those, 3,136 were logged by Northumbria Police.

The National Police Chiefs' Council and children's charity the NSPCC says there is more to be done to protect children.

Pierre Hyman, senior policy officer at the NSPCC, called for Government investment to strengthen safeguarding and ensure authorities work together to tackle the issue.

He added: "We need political leadership on ensuring child abuse victims are supported in the criminal justice system."

The National Police Chiefs' Council's lead for child protection, deputy chief constable Ian Critchley, said: "We encourage anyone who believes a child is being abused to report their concerns, no matter how small they seem."