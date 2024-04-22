Chathill man admits being drunk in charge after police find him asleep at the wheel in the early hours

A court has heard how police found a man asleep at the wheel of his car with the headlights on and engine running.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
The Mitsubishi was spotted on a minor road, off the B1340 at Swinhoe, near Chathill, around 5am on March 16.

Berwick magistrates heard that officers found the man in the driver’s seat of the car. They woke him and turned the car engine off.

He was given a roadside breath test which he failed. He gave a reading of 89mg alc/100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Berwick magistrates' court.

Jason Frater, 35, of Tughall Grange Farm Cottage, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

His licence was endorsed with 10 penalty points but no driving disqualification was imposed.

He was also ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £569.