Channel 5 documentary series to feature Northumbria Police motor patrols officers in Northumberland
The latest season of Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders will exclusively feature Northumbria Police’s motor patrols officers as they police roads in Northumberland and across the force area.
The first episode airs on April 1 at 8pm after five months of filming. The rest of the 20-episode season will follow every subsequent Monday.
Sergeant Dave Roberts, one of the officers featured in the show, said: “We have been really excited to take part in the show.
“The programme has given us the ideal opportunity to show the vast range of incidents we respond to, from catching speeding drivers and attending serious collisions to arresting wanted people and joining colleagues on other operations.
“I hope our passion for the job and our personalities shine through, and give our communities a real insight into the work we do on a daily basis to keep them safe.”