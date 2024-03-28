Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest season of Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders will exclusively feature Northumbria Police’s motor patrols officers as they police roads in Northumberland and across the force area.

The first episode airs on April 1 at 8pm after five months of filming. The rest of the 20-episode season will follow every subsequent Monday.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, one of the officers featured in the show, said: “We have been really excited to take part in the show.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, Constable Mary-Anne Hutchison, and Constable Jan Simlesa of Northumbria Police will feature in Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders. (Photo by Stu Norton)

“The programme has given us the ideal opportunity to show the vast range of incidents we respond to, from catching speeding drivers and attending serious collisions to arresting wanted people and joining colleagues on other operations.