CCTV image released as investigation launched to find two men who threatened a driver outside a Northumberland pub
A police investigation has been launched after two men approached a car parked at a pub on the A1 near Beal and threatened the driver of the vehicle.
Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to trace.
One person has already been interviewed under caution by police following the public order offence – which took place on Wednesday, August 7.
The man in the CCTV image released was in the pub at the time of the incident and so may be able to assist the investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows his identity, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting 0676 07/08/19.
You can also report information online at the Northumbria Police website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.