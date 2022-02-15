CCTV appeal after alleged assault in Northumberland
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an alleged assault outside a Ponteland pub.
At around 1am on New Year’s Day, a man was approached by another man he did not know who then headbutted him outside The Diamond Inn in Main Street, before leaving the area.
The 19-year-old victim sustained injuries to his nose and reported the incident to officers on patrol in the area.
Inquiries are ongoing, but Northumbria Police has now released an image of a man they would like to speak to. He was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that can assist officers with the investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or call 101 – quoting reference number 000145W/22.
You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.