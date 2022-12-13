Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

David Hunter, 75, has languished in a Cypriot jail cell for the past year following the death of his childhood sweetheart Janice, also 75.

The pair retired to Paphos 20 years ago and Mrs Hunter was found dead at the home they shared in the village of Tremithousa on December 18 last year.

Her husband was discovered heavily sedated and spent two weeks in a coma. Once he came round, police charged him with murder.

David and Janice Hunter on their wedding day.

Mr Hunter admitted killing his wife of 56 years, but his legal team has always insisted it was an assisted suicide, not murder, saying he acted out of love for his wife.

Last month, lawyers agreed he could plead to the lesser charge of manslaughter and the case was scheduled to be heard on December 5. However, it was put off until today (Tuesday) but when the lawyers

assembled at Paphos Assize Court this morning, it was adjourned again, until December 20, following a request from the prosecution.

Mr Hunter is being represented by Justice Abroad, along with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou, an experienced human rights advocate, and Ritsa Pekri, a criminal law expert.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said: “Facts have been agreed between the defence and prosecution for a change of plea to manslaughter. Today in court, the prosecution requested an adjournment of the case for consultation with the Attorney General of the Republic of Cyprus.

"We hope that when the matter next comes back before the court we can proceed with the change of plea, the agreed facts, and mitigation.”

Speaking earlier this year, Mr Hunter said: “Janice's sister had died from leukaemia and she saw what was coming. She made me promise her if she ever got it to help her. She said I don’t want to go through that. She knew the symptoms and saw them coming.”

The family is raising funds to assist with legal costs, and so far more than £26,000 has been donated.

