A careless driver has been jailed after causing the death of a Blyth man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Donnison was driving a grey Audi A3 car on the A1 northbound in September 2021 when he collided with a motorbike approximately 300 metres from the A69 slip road at Denton Burn.

John Wood, 62, of Blyth, was the rider of the bike and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Donnison fled the scene but was soon arrested by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Donnison. Picture: Northumbria Police

The now 40-year-old, of Mitchell Drive, Birtley, was later charged with causing death by careless driving.

Donnison pleaded guilty to the offence at Newcastle Crown Court in July and was handed an interim driving ban.

He appeared before the same court on Thursday where he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Wood.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a horrendous collision which tragically resulted in the death of a much-loved father and grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Donnison’s actions that evening has had the most devastating of consequences, and all of our thoughts remain with John’s loved ones.

“John’s death was completely preventable and this incident shows how the senseless and irresponsible actions of one person can bring total devastation to countless lives."

Motorbike enthusiast John had just completed a 15-day holiday travelling thousands of miles across France and Spain, and was returning home when he lost his life.

During the hearing, a statement was read out by the judge on behalf of John’s wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was numb for the first couple of weeks and I kept thinking this sort of thing just happens to other people, not us. I just kept thinking that he was still on holiday and still imagined that he would come back home soon.

“Birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas are a struggle without John but I think Father’s Day is the hardest knowing my children can’t see their dad on what was always a special time for them all.

“Now that John is no longer with us, I feel sad everyday. I still feel lonely and empty and that part of me is missing.

“John and I were still very much in love and dedicated to each other and I miss him so much it hurts.”