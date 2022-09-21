Mum Alison, sister Carly and cousin Yvonne, who set up charity Samantha’s Legacy in her memory, have now proudly opened the doors to a caravan getaway for families who have been similarly impact by serious violence.

Following a successful application to the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s Supporting Victims Fund, the family is now set to welcome its first holidaying guests.

Described as a ‘home from home’ in a remote, comfortable setting, the caravan based at Swarland is expected to welcome two or three families a month, helping them recover from their experience.

A caravan retreat for victims of serious violent crime has opened in Swarland.

Samantha was just 18 when she was stabbed to death in Wallsend and since the tragedy in 2007, her family have worked tirelessly to educate young people about the dangers of carrying knives and have also offered their support to those who have found themselves in similar circumstances.

Alison said: “I know what the pain felt like, and I don’t want any mother, father, or family, to have to experience that but sadly from time to time they do. So, to be able to offer them quality time away from it all, to escape the reality and shock; it’s something I’m really proud of.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “People need somewhere like this to help them get through bad times, but not everyone has the option. Whether its quality time to process what’s happened or a change of scene, there are so many benefits to simply being able to get away from it all.

“We of course need to continue focusing our efforts on preventing crimes like what happened to Samantha from happening again, but on the devastating occasion that they do – we need to be offering the best support we can to help them cope and recover.

"Ongoing support - mental, practical, financial – it can all makes a difference. This retreat helps with it all and full credit goes to Samantha’s Legacy for making this happen.”