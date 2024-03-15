Car transporter driver from Hartlepool in court after collision on A1 in Northumberland
James McGowan, 63, of Clifton Avenue, Hartlepool, told Berwick Magistrates’ Court how he lost control of the fully-laden transporter between Ellingham and Wandylaw, north of Alnwick.
“It was dark and suddenly something looked like it was coming across the road in front of me,” he told the court. “I didn’t know what it was and swerved to the nearside but the wheel contacted the edge. I over-compensated and couldn’t get it back.”
The court heard that a car driven by Barry Alsop was travelling southbound in the opposite direction when the incident happened on October 16.
In a witness statement, Mr Alsop revealed how he saw the transporter narrowly miss the car in front of him. He pulled to the left and the transporter hit the side of his vehicle. One of the brand-new vehicles being carried by the transporter was thrown off and damaged.
The court heard Mr Alsop was left shaken but escaped with minor injuries.
Judge Currer said: “A momentary lapse in concentration could have had catastrophic consequences if it had been a head on collision. Thankfully it was just a glancing blow.”
The defendant, employed by ECM, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.