Car pulled out of the River Wansbeck near Stakeford in Northumberland after failing to stop for police
Two men were later arrested by Northumbria Police in connection with the incident, which began when the vehicle failed to stop just before 2am on the A189.
Soon afterwards it was discovered abandoned in the Stakeford area. The car had crashed into a barrier before rolling into the river.
Nobody is believed to have been injured and the vehicle has now been recovered from the river.
Both people arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today, Friday, a vehicle failed to stop on the A189.
“A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned in the Stakeford area of Northumberland.
“The vehicle had collided with a barrier before rolling down an embankment and into a river.
“No-one was injured in the incident and the vehicle involved was recovered a short time later.
“Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.”