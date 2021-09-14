Cannabis farm worth more than £800,000 found at Blyth address

The cannabis farm found in Blyth.

The cannabis farm was recovered by Northumbria Police and dismantled after information was shared to them by local residents.

Officers found the cannabis farm at an address on Blyth’s Union Street last Friday afternoon (September 10) following intelligence from the public that a large farm was in operation at the property.

The raid saw police locate and dismantle the operation and seize more than 1,500 plants.

Officers believe the drugs to be worth in the region of £800,000.

Sergeant Jordan McCandless, of Northumbria Police, said: “When dismantling farms such as this, we’re often told by certain members of the public that we should be focusing our efforts elsewhere.

“But the reality is these type of sophisticated operations often have links to serious and organised crime, with the money earned from them used to fund other criminality.

“Having this type of activity on your doorstep also presents a host of other issues. Make no mistake, drug dealers don’t make good neighbours. Anyone living near an operation like this can expect to see a rise in anti-social-behaviour, theft and even violence.

“Many cannabis farms, such as this one, also bypass their electricity – creating a dangerous fire hazard. No-one wants to live near a potential death trap and no-one deserves to either.

“If you suspect someone to be involved in drugs supply in your area, please report it to us – by doing so, you could save lives.”