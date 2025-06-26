Six arrests were made and a cannabis farm dismantled as part of a crackdown on crime in Ashington and Newbiggin.

Officers from Northumbria Police were joined by partner agencies as Operation Impact returned on Wednesday.

Warrants were executed at a number of addresses including Chestnut Street and Gibson Street, with one man arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Drugs came under the spotlight with two further arrests, with officers uncovering a cannabis farm with more than 150 plants on Chestnut Street.

Police in action as part of Operation Impact.

Vehicle stops were conducted alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, with a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and being in possession of cannabis. He has been released under investigation.

Sixteen speeding offences were detected too, while officers joined Northumberland Fire Service to address motorcycle disorder in hotspot areas.

The day of action was also supported by British Transport Police, with the knife arch deployed at Ashington Train Station.

Engagement events were held at a number of locations in both areas, with officers in Ashington town centre were joined by Northumberland County Council’s Safer Communities Team, along with the Northumberland Recovery Partnership.

Police officers in Newbiggin.

Vulnerability training was also held for more than 60 people, focusing upon topics such as County Lines criminality, domestic abuse, serious violence and joint enterprise.

Inspector Wayne Daniels, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was another fantastic outing for Operation Impact which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling the issues which matter most to those in our area.

“The day of action reflects and builds upon the ongoing work that goes on every single day to protect our communities from harm.

“I would like to thank all of the officers and every partner agency who joined together to make this latest iteration of Impact a great success once more.

Northumbria Police.

“However, days like today would not be possible without the support of our communities. We would urge everyone to continue reporting any and all concerns they have so we can ensure our area remains a safe place to live, visit and work.”

Report crime to Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or using the live chat and online forms on the Force’s website.