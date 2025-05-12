The leader of Northumberland County Council has branded the felling of Sycamore Gap a “revolting” crime after two men were found guilty of cutting down the iconic tree.

Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers had denied two charges of criminal damage relating to the incident in September 2023.

However, following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle and Carruthers, 33, of Church Street, Wigton, were found guilty of criminal damage to the tree and 1,900-year-old Hadrian’s Wall.

Coun Glen Sanderson, who leads the Conservative group on Northumberland County Council, was pleased justice had been done. Coun Sanderson, who previously chaired Northumberland National Park, hoped that the two men would receive a suitable punishment.

Sycamore Gap was an iconic tree in Northumberland.

He said: “There is no question that such a revolting and unbelievable act requires a punishment that fits the crime. It is a crime of a substantial nature in my view.

“It shocked not just Northumbrians, but our country and so many people across the world who have come to love that tree. It fitted into the landscape so beautifully.

“I hope very much that the courts will consider the punishment seriously. I am pleased that these two have been found guilty and that this matter can now be put to rest.

“I think the work of the police was efficient. They have found the evidence that was necessary.”

Despite the felling, Northumberland National Park reported last year that the stump was still alive and had sprouted new growth. It is expected to take more than a century for the tree to fully recover.

Coun Sanderson added: “I am optimistic that new generations will come to enjoy a replacement for that tree and they will enjoy all the things we have been lucky enough to enjoy for years.

“I would like to thank the national park and other bodies who have come quickly and tried their best to help a future tree be a loved focal point.”

The tree belonged to the National Trust, and was valued at £622,191, while the damage to Hadrian’s Wall was assessed at £1,144.

Responding to the guilty verdict, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Nothing will replace our iconic Sycamore Gap tree, it was a North East landmark and I know so many people, like me, are still devastated by its loss.

“I’m pleased we’re getting justice, but we must see tough sentences follow this guilty verdict. For almost 200 years the sycamore stood proudly in Northumberland, and in one night of idiocy it is gone.

“The pair who deliberately felled our famous tree must be punished.”