Busy summer for police call handlers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Supt Karl Wilson.

Northumbria Police say that, in the three months to the end of August, it received 83,000 emergency calls, 111,500 reports to the non-emergency 101 number and an additional 17,500 enquiries digitally.

Despite the ongoing rise in the number of 999 calls, response times have continued to improve – with the figures for August showing 83% answered within the national target of 10 seconds.

Chief Supt Karl Wilson, who is responsible for the Force’s control rooms, said: “During the soaring temperatures and rise in calls we have seen this summer, the staff in our control rooms have remained cool and calm while under immense pressure.

“We continue to see a significant increase in the number of emergency calls we are receiving but our dedicated contact handlers remain as committed and determined as ever to provide the very best service possible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “This also translates to our officers, staff and volunteers on the ground being equally as busy attending incidents.”

Over that last 12 months, the force has made major investments in technology and recruited 90 new staff.

Chief Supt Wilson added: “I would like to thank our communities for their continued support by considering the most appropriate way to contact us.