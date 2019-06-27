Burglar who stole thousands of pounds worth of perfume from a shop in Hexham caught within an hour
A burglar, who stole thousands of pounds worth of perfume from a shop in Hexham, has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and has been banned from driving for a year.
Shortly after 3.20am on Saturday, June 22, police received a report of a burglary at Boots on Fore Street, Hexham, where it was discovered that a lower window panel had been broken to gain entry and a quantity of perfumes and other items were missing.
Officers were deployed, including one-year-old Police Dog Ulrich and after a short pursuit officers located 20-year-old Connor Crute, who was arrested and charged on suspicion of burglary.
Further enquiries established that a blue Ford Fiesta used in the burglary was stolen from the Byker area the previous night.
Crute, of Eastbourne Avenue in Walker, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24, and pleaded guilty to burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.
He was given a community order including carrying out 80 hours of unpaid work, a curfew, and a 12 month driving disqualification.
Detective Sergeant Jonny Pallace, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a fantastic demonstration of officers from different teams coming together to join the dots and make a successful arrest within an hour of receiving a call.
“It required quick thinking, intelligence gathering, on scene enquiries and the nose of one of our best police dogs.
“Everyone involved did a great job and we were able to recover all the stolen property.”