Burglar jailed after stealing purse from woman, 99

A burglar who sneaked into a 99-year-old woman’s home on Boxing Day and stole her purse has been jailed.

Christopher Beaney, 40, was sentenced to three years in prison by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary.

The court was told how Beaney, of Lonsdale Avenue, Blyth, had tried to hide his identify with a hat, gloves, glasses and a scarf wrapped around his face when he targeted his victim.

He went to the victim’s home in Blyth and knocked on her door, asking for a drink of water.

When she obliged, he sneaked in to her home behind her and stole her purse.

Detective Sergeant Chrissie Skillen, from Northumbria Police’s Burglary Team, said: “This is a disgusting crime committed on a victim who was targeted for her vulnerability – something we take very seriously.

“He deliberately tried to avoid detection by hiding his identity so the victim would not be able to give an accurate description to police.

“However, a thorough investigation led us straight to Beaney’s door.

“I want to praise the victim for her bravery and reassure the public that we will continue to target people involved in these types of crimes while also doing all we can to prevent such offences.”

The public can help protect and safeguard vulnerable victims by contacting police with reporting any suspicious behaviour in their local community.

Get in touch by visiting the Northumbria Police website at www.northumbria.police.uk or by calling 101. Dial 999 in an emergency.

You can also report suspicious activity anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.