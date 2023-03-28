The bench in Bedlington jailed Mark Cranston, who is of no fixed abode, for 24 weeks for burglary after he appeared before them yesterday (Monday).

The 25-year-old admitted forcing his way into the Co-op in Netherton Lane, Bedlington, on Saturday night with another man and helping himself to meat and alcohol from the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic outcome with a burglar arrested, charged, and jailed, all within 48 hours.

Police Dog Ace found Mark Cranston hiding in a bush.

“It was a real team effort by all officers involved as well as our partners across the criminal justice system.

“It is fantastic to see swift and effective justice being served against a brazen thief who was desperate to get away with his crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cranston fled the scene on foot following the burglary, while the other offender escaped on a bike.

Police officers deployed to the scene had identified Cranston, who attempted to escape by running into some woods.

Police Dog Ace is a three-year-old Dutch Herder.

Police Dog Ace, a three-year-old Dutch Herder, was able to pick up his scent and track the offender for a mile through the woods, over a fence, and into a housing estate, where he was found hiding in a bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were able to recover the stolen items, which had been discarded as the police closed in on their suspects.

Chief Inspector Cutty added: “Not only were we able to retrieve the stolen items, but this case once again highlighted the outstanding contribution that our dog section makes in the detection and prevention of crime.

“Police Dog Ace was able to track Cranston’s movements for more than a mile, leading his handler and officers away from the scene and to his rather uncomfortable hiding place in a bush.

“I am sure Ace earned a few extra treats following his shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to tackle burglars hard and do everything we can to put them before the courts.