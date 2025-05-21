Valentino Nikolov, left, and Giacomo Nikolov.

A family of Italian burglars have been jailed for a total of almost 32 years for their roles in a series of high-value burglaries across the North East – including at the home of Newcastle United player Alexander Isak in Ponteland.

Brothers Valentino and Giacomo Nikolov, their sister Jela Jovanovic and her son Charlie Jovanovic were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

The investigation was launched following a series of high-value burglaries to homes in Darras Hall, the Jesmond area of Newcastle and South Tyneside between January and April 2024.

Cash, a car, designer wear and jewellery were among the items stolen.

Jela Jovanovic, left, and Charlie Jovanovic.

The four saw their organised criminal operation come crashing down thanks to a relentless police partnership investigation by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) supported by Northumbria Police, Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Police and Opal – which is the national intelligence unit focused on serious organised acquisitive crime.

Giacomo, Jela and Charlie, all of no fixed abode in Italy, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in December last year at Newcastle Crown Court.

Valentino, also of no fixed abode in Italy, pleaded not guilty. Following a trial, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was jailed for 10 years.

Giacomo, Jela and Charlie were jailed for eight years, seven years and two months and six years and nine months respectively.

The burglars targeted the home of Alexander Isak in Darras Hall. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Following the sentencing, NEROCU Detective Constable Mark Armstrong said: “This is a fantastic result, which has been the outcome of an incredibly complex and comprehensive police investigation by several police partners.

“Burglaries are an insidious crime and causes a great amount of emotional and financial trauma to victims.”

NEROCU Detective Inspector Shaun Fordy added: “This is just the latest example of the work being done as part of Operation Sentinel – our regionwide approach to tackling Serious and Organised Crime.

“I want to praise the efforts of all our partners and the teams involved. We will continue to pursue those criminals who target our communities and we will bring them before the courts.

“We also want to encourage people to continue to remain vigilant by locking doors and windows, and reporting any suspicious behaviour or criminal activity in their community.”