Burglar ends up back behind bars just a day after being released from prison

Colin Jones was jailed when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Colin Jones, 43, was last week jailed for four-and-a-half years after he broke into an Ashington home and stole a car in the early hours of December 15 last year.

Less than 24 hours earlier, on the morning of December 14, he had been released from prison after serving a sentence for a separate burglary.

Jones broke into the home on Bothal Terrace and rifled through the residents’ belongings, stealing a mobile, cash and keys to the occupants’ car.

The vehicle was reported stolen hours later after the owner prepared to start the school run, only to notice it was gone.

Following the burglary report, officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department worked hard to locate the vehicle before lunchtime.

It was returned undamaged to the owner and Jones was arrested and locked up in a custody suite – all within 30 hours of his release from prison.

He pleaded guilty to the break in and car theft when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on January 18.

And on February 3, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “The saying ‘old habits die hard’ is particularly true in the case of Colin Jones.

“He celebrated his release by having drinks with a friend before deciding to gift himself with a new car.

“Sadly for Jones, he’d already proved before that he wasn’t great at evading police and he was arrested quickly by our officers and charged just as fast.

“No one deserves to have their home invaded and their hard earned property stolen and I welcome last week’s sentence.

“I sincerely hope Jones spends the next few years considering his actions and planning for a better future.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Burglary is an invasive and upsetting crime that can negatively impact entire communities. Northumbria Police won’t stand for it as this speedy result in fighting crime shows.