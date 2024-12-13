A man has been jailed for committing burglaries in Morpeth and Newcastle on the same day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Willoughby was arrested just after 4pm on May 30 on suspicion of burglary at a premises on Gallowgate in Newcastle earlier that day.

The 42-year-old was released on bail pending further enquiries, and subsequently travelled to Morpeth by train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after 9pm, CCTV footage from a premises on Staithes Lane showed Willoughby – still wearing his custody clothes – gain entry to a room before leaving the scene having stolen £1,500 in cash and a mobile phone.

Christian Willoughby. Picture: Northumbria Police

An investigation was launched and Willoughby was later arrested and charged with two counts of burglary.

Willoughby, of Candlesby Road, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to the offence in Newcastle in September, and was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to six months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in Morpeth in November, and appeared at the same court on Friday, December 6, where he was jailed for 30 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is an invasive crime which seriously damages our local businesses and leaves residents feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Willoughby’s actions that day were senseless and proved he has no remorse for his actions, and I am pleased he is now facing a long spell behind bars.”

He added: “We will investigate every report we receive and will do everything in our power to bring burglars such as Willoughby to justice.

“We would continue to ask everyone in our communities to contact us if they see anyone acting suspiciously as this could prove crucial in helping to identify offenders.”