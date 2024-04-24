Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colin Richardson, who was out on licence from a 10-year jail term for 20 break-ins, was followed by a number of covert cops when he made a 15 mile bus journey from Tyneside to Northumberland, where he was unlikely to be recognised.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during Richardson's "targeted trip" to the market town of Morpeth, the officers "lost" him and he broke into two houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the properties was being renovated while the owner worked away in Scotland and no personal belongings had been left there.

Colin Richardson. Picture: Northumbria Police

At the other, where Richardson smashed patio doors to get in, he stole a Pandora bracelet, cufflinks, a Christian Dior clip and some earrings.

The court heard Richardson still had some of the stolen property with him when the police found him again and the owner was able to get them back.

The victim said in an impact statement: "The incident has left me feeling so angry that anyone would break into my house that me and my husband have spent years trying to make into our home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel now I dare not go out, when I used to love going out for walks locally.

"I feel terrified something will happen if I go out.

"I have always felt safe in my home, however I don't anymore due to this.

"I feel numbed, I should never have to feel like this in my own home."

Richardson, 55, of Dean House, Wallsend, admitted two charges of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to 32 months behind bars but the court heard he has been recalled to continue serving the 10-year sentence, which expires in November 2025.

Judge Earl said: "The defendant gets a bus in Newcastle, goes to a housing estate in Morpeth, which is 10-15 minutes away, on a bus.

"If it hadn't been for the fact he was followed by undercover police officers we might never have been able to place him in the vicinity.

"He was placed in the vicinity because the officers had been following him and indeed they lost him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Earl said Richardson's bus journey that day was a ‘targeted trip’.

Prosecutor Kelly Clarkson told the court Richardson has 79 offences on his record and had burglary convictions before the 10-year sentence was imposed in 2016.

Miss Clarkson said Richardson carried out the two Morpeth break-ins on February 29 and told the court: "Northumbria Police had deployed undercover officers to follow this defendant. There were a number of officers.

"The defendant was sighted in and around the area of the two burglaries, there were photos taken of him and his clothing and what he was wearing on that evening. He was arrested shortly after."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Adams, defending, said Richardson is an ‘articulate and intelligent’ man who became institutionalised in prison and had found employment in groundworks after his release but was blighted by health problems.